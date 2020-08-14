Economy: What Now?Unemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

Some threats to democracy are real
Episode 256
Aug 13, 2020

Others are, uh, BS.

President Donald Trump spelled things out pretty clearly today, when he told Fox News why he doesn’t want Congress to allocate funding to the U.S. Postal Service. Without the money, he said, universal mail-in ballots — aka absentee voting, aka kind of a necessary thing during a pandemic — may not be possible. Ahem. We’re not sure you were supposed to say that part out loud. Sorry, we couldn’t help but curse a little in today’s episode. Oh, great bald eagle, please, please rescue our democracy.

