Some threats to democracy are real
President Donald Trump spelled things out pretty clearly today, when he told Fox News why he doesn’t want Congress to allocate funding to the U.S. Postal Service. Without the money, he said, universal mail-in ballots — aka absentee voting, aka kind of a necessary thing during a pandemic — may not be possible. Ahem. We’re not sure you were supposed to say that part out loud. Sorry, we couldn’t help but curse a little in today’s episode. Oh, great bald eagle, please, please rescue our democracy.
Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:
- “Trump campaign official pushes baseless Newsweek op-ed claiming Harris may not be VP-eligible” from Axios
- “Trump stokes Kamala Harris ‘birther’ theory” from the BBC
- “Trump opposes election aid for states and Postal Service bailout, threatening Nov. 3 vote” from the Washington Post
- Our Tuesday episode about the Postal Service and the right to vote
- “Dolly Parton Steers Her Empire Through the Pandemic — and Keeps It Growing” from Billboard
- “Bald eagle attacks $950 drone, sends it to bottom of Lake Michigan” from CBS News
