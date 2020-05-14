Some Airbnb, more MMT and ‘keyboard money’
You guys had a lot of questions after our episode about Modern Monetary Theory, and today we’re going to answer one on Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday. We’ll also talk about the Fed, Airbnb and the history of unemployment in America.
Here are some of the links we talked about today:
- “Airbnb to lay off nearly 1,900 people, 25% of company” on CNBC
- “What are ETFs and why is the Fed pouring billions into them?” on “Marketplace”
- “Is modern monetary theory nutty or essential?” in The Economist
- “Maybe Modern Monetary Theory is an answer to the COVID-19 economic crisis” on “Make Me Smart”
- “Billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya says the economy is ‘completely divorced’ from the stock and bond markets — and issues a warning for the Fed” from Business Insider
