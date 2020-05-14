COVID-19Economic Anxiety Index®Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditCheck Your Balance ™️

Some Airbnb, more MMT and ‘keyboard money’
Episode 192
May 13, 2020

Some Airbnb, more MMT and ‘keyboard money’

That's all on this week's Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday. Clack clack clack.

You guys had a lot of questions after our episode about Modern Monetary Theory, and today we’re going to answer one on Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday. We’ll also talk about the Fed, Airbnb and the history of unemployment in America.

Here are some of the links we talked about today:

