Should you be worried about ransomware?
We spent a lot of time on yesterday’s show talking about ransomware attacks against companies, institutions and critical infrastructure. They’re on the rise, but one listener wants to know: what about individuals? Should we be worried about an attack? On today’s show, we’ll tell you not to reuse your password and other helpful answers. Plus, more listener questions about tariffs, vaccine lotteries and day drinking.
- Yesterday’s show on ransomware attacks
- “How to Protect Your Files From Ransomware” from Wired
- “U.S. Tariffs Drive Drop in Chinese Imports” from The Wall Street Journal
- “New Trade Representative Says U.S. Isn’t Ready to Lift China Tariffs” also from the Journal
- Listen to Kai’s interview with Trade Representative Katherine Tai here
- “Ohio Vax-a-million: How it’s legal and why the money is being spent on a vaccine lottery” from NBC 4i
- “Colorado picks first $1 million winner in vaccine drive” from the Associated Press
- “California to pay $116.5 million in gifts, cash to those who get COVID vaccinations” from the Los Angeles Times
