Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Should you be worried about ransomware?
Episode 450
Jun 9, 2021

Should you be worried about ransomware?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Maybe change your password. Plus, Kai and Molly answer more listener questions about tariffs, vaccine lotteries and day drinking.

We spent a lot of time on yesterday’s show talking about ransomware attacks against companies, institutions and critical infrastructure. They’re on the rise, but one listener wants to know: what about individuals? Should we be worried about an attack? On today’s show, we’ll tell you not to reuse your password and other helpful answers. Plus, more listener questions about tariffs, vaccine lotteries and day drinking.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Finally: We need your voice memos! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood to answer! Here’s how to do it.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Major scientific and technological investment sought to better compete against China
Major scientific and technological investment sought to better compete against China
Trade disputes high on Biden's European trip agenda
Trade disputes high on Biden's European trip agenda
Supply chain woes have retailers thinking ahead
Supply chain woes have retailers thinking ahead
Why aren't corporate boards diversifying more quickly?
Race and Economy
Why aren't corporate boards diversifying more quickly?