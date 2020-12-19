How We SurviveCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

See you next year!
Episode 344
Dec 18, 2020

See you next year!

On our last new episode of the year, we're covering vaccine algorithms, media consolidation and, yes, Space Force.

This is our last episode of the year! After nine months of daily episodes, we’re gonna take a short break. We can’t thank you enough for hanging with us every day, sending voicemails and questions, and chipping in to support us. This show doesn’t work without all of you. Before we go though, we have one more edition of “Economics on Tap,” where we’ll talk about vaccine algorithms, media consolidation and, yes, Space Force.

Here are links to everything we covered today:

