See you next year!
This is our last episode of the year! After nine months of daily episodes, we’re gonna take a short break. We can’t thank you enough for hanging with us every day, sending voicemails and questions, and chipping in to support us. This show doesn’t work without all of you. Before we go though, we have one more edition of “Economics on Tap,” where we’ll talk about vaccine algorithms, media consolidation and, yes, Space Force.
Here are links to everything we covered today:
- “Only Seven of Stanford’s First 5,000 Vaccines Were Designated for Medical Residents” from ProPublica
- “Biden’s Transition Team Protests Pentagon’s Halt in Briefings” from Bloomberg
- “From BuzzFeed to Axios, Digital Media Players Prepare for Deal Frenzy” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Pence announces Space Force members will be called ‘guardians’” from Politico
