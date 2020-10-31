Science is here to save Halloween
Tomorrow is Halloween, and one of us is in costume. Today we’ll look at some new research on the (minimal) SARS-CoV-2 viral load carried on fun-sized candy packaging. Good news: The results look promising for trick-or-treating tomorrow. But first, we need to talk about facts, the election and bias in the media — which might be more frightening than Halloween right now.
Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:
- We’re still digging into these early voting statistics.
- “Kamala Harris knows things no vice president has ever known” from The Washington Post
- “Trump administration vetted political views of 274 celebrities for botched $265 million Covid ad campaign, House lawmakers say” from CNBC
- “Wilbur Ross Remained on Chinese Joint Venture Board While Running U.S.-China Trade War” from Foreign Policy
- “Turkish Bank Case Showed Erdogan’s Influence With Trump” from The New York Times
- Our interview with George Lakoff from back in 2017 — here’s a full transcript.
- “Halloween and COVID-19: Scientific Study on the Coronavirus Risk of Trick-or-Treating” from SciTechDaily
- And here’s some more information from that study.
