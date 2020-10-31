Economic Anxiety Index®Elections 2020Make Me Smart DailyBusiness of VotingFast-Track Vaccines

Science is here to save Halloween
Episode 311
Oct 30, 2020

Research shows: Your fellow trick-or-treaters might be scarier than the candy.

Tomorrow is Halloween, and one of us is in costume. Today we’ll look at some new research on the (minimal) SARS-CoV-2 viral load carried on fun-sized candy packaging. Good news: The results look promising for trick-or-treating tomorrow. But first, we need to talk about facts, the election and bias in the media — which might be more frightening than Halloween right now.

Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
