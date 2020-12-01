Schools are closed, bars are open
It’s still too early to know how the Thanksgiving holiday — and some Americans’ refusal to follow the advice of experts and stay home for it — will impact the number of coronavirus cases, but we’re headed for a dark winter indeed. What are teachers to do? We’ll talk about it. Plus, Molly’s sad bitcoin story and the changing GOP line on “mean tweets.”
Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:
- “Teaching in the Pandemic: ‘This Is Not Sustainable’” from The New York Times
- “Exxon Slashes Spending, Writes Down Assets” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Bitcoin Climbs to Record High” from The New York Times
- “With Bank of America Announcement, Every Major US Bank Has Ruled out Funding for Arctic Drilling” from the Sierra Club
- And finally, this bit Kai caught on CNN this afternoon
