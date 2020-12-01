Elections 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Schools are closed, bars are open
Episode 330
Nov 30, 2020

Schools are closed, bars are open

And teachers are burnt out.

It’s still too early to know how the Thanksgiving holiday — and some Americans’ refusal to follow the advice of experts and stay home for it — will impact the number of coronavirus cases, but we’re headed for a dark winter indeed. What are teachers to do? We’ll talk about it. Plus, Molly’s sad bitcoin story and the changing GOP line on “mean tweets.”

Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
