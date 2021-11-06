Reading the bond market tea leaves
The stock market might not be the best way to understand how the economy’s doing, but the bond market is a different story. On the show today, Kai gives us his read on the bond market and the clues to our economic future it can provide. Plus, we discuss a big labor and sports story: NFL star Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19. And we wrap up the week with our favorite game, Half Full/Half Empty.
