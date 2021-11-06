Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Reading the bond market tea leaves
Nov 5, 2021
Episode 554

Reading the bond market tea leaves

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus, an extra-punchy round of Half Full/Half Empty.

The stock market might not be the best way to understand how the economy’s doing, but the bond market is a different story. On the show today, Kai gives us his read on the bond market and the clues to our economic future it can provide. Plus, we discuss a big labor and sports story: NFL star Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19. And we wrap up the week with our favorite game, Half Full/Half Empty.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Thanks to everyone who joined us live on YouTube for this episode! We’re live Fridays at 3:30 p.m. Pacific/6:30 p.m. Eastern for happy hour! Subscribe to our channel and sign up for notifications so you don’t miss it.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:33 PM PDT
26:42
3:51 PM PDT
27:16
1:53 PM PDT
1:50
7:28 AM PDT
9:34
Nov 5, 2021
9:56
Nov 4, 2021
37:36
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
New OSHA vaccination guidelines for large employers: Who pays what?
New OSHA vaccination guidelines for large employers: Who pays what?
Planning to travel for the holidays? Prepare for some expensive headaches.
Planning to travel for the holidays? Prepare for some expensive headaches.
The job market's turbulent – and likely to remain that way
The job market's turbulent – and likely to remain that way
What the demise of Zillow Offers means for the ibuyer model
What the demise of Zillow Offers means for the ibuyer model