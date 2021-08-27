Raging against the patriarchy
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Today, let’s blame our hollowed-out-ness on the patriarchy! First, one of the leaders of the Time’s Up organization, which is supposed to support women, resigned after helping former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo with his sexual harassment scandal. But that’s not all. Over at “Jeopardy!” Mike Richards is keeping his executive producer job despite the backlash over his treatment of women. We’ll dig into both stories and talk about what it all means for women in the workplace. Plus, why isn’t California’s gubernatorial recall election getting more attention? And a heartfelt farewell made of sheep bring us to the happy place.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Time’s Up CEO Tina Tchen resigns following Andrew Cuomo revelations” from The Washington Post
- “Jeopardy!’s Mike Richards Is Getting A Babysitter Instead Of Getting Fired” from Kotaku
- “Kamala Harris’ campaign rally for Newsom canceled after Afghanistan attacks” from Politico
- “Possible Havana syndrome incident delayed Harris flight to Vietnam” from CNN
- “Emmanuel Macron to push tax deal on Irish visit” also from Politico
- Our episode on the global corporate tax
- “Inescapable” COVID-19 Antibody Discovery – Neutralizes All Known SARS-CoV-2 Strains” from SciTechDaily
- “El Salvador Gets Ready for a Risky Bitcoin Experiment” from The Wall Street Journal
- “A love heart made out of sheep: Australian farmer pays tribute to his aunt” from The Guardian
Join us on YouTube Fridays at 3:30 p.m. Pacific/6:30 p.m. Eastern for our live happy hour episode! Subscribe to our channel and sign up for notifications so you don’t miss it.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.