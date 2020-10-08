Elections 2020Race and EconomyMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

Quick: How much toilet paper is in your home right now?
Episode 294
Oct 7, 2020

Quick: How much toilet paper is in your home right now?

Time to stock up for winter? We'll talk about it on this Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday.

The coronavirus is spreading in the White House. It’s flu season, and experts are bracing for a new wave of COVID-19 cases with a vaccine still months away. So are people going to start stocking up at the grocery store again? We’ll talk it over on this week’s edition of Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday. Plus: market reaction to the president’s diagnosis and the military’s role in the peaceful transition of power.

Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:

Finally: We need your voice memos! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for Kai and Molly to answer! Here’s how to do it.

