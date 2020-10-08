Quick: How much toilet paper is in your home right now?
The coronavirus is spreading in the White House. It’s flu season, and experts are bracing for a new wave of COVID-19 cases with a vaccine still months away. So are people going to start stocking up at the grocery store again? We’ll talk it over on this week’s edition of Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday. Plus: market reaction to the president’s diagnosis and the military’s role in the peaceful transition of power.
Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:
- “President Trump Tests Positive for Covid. Why the Stock Market Isn’t Getting Hammered.” from Barron’s
- “President Trump calls off stimulus talks, stocks take a dive” from the Associated Press
- “Grocers Stockpile, Build ‘Pandemic Pallets’ Ahead of Winter” from The Wall Street Journal
- “As demand outstrips US toilet paper supply, imports roll in” from The Christian Science Monitor
- “Pandemic pushes start of holiday shopping earlier than ever” from the Associated Press
- “At Pentagon, Fears Grow That Trump Will Pull Military Into Election Unrest” from The New York Times
