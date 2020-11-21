Please, please stay home this Thanksgiving
No matter who you are — even, say, a New York Times columnist — it’s so important that you stay safe at home this Thanksgiving, because your bubble is likely bigger than you think. Also, the hospitals are already straining ahead of a long winter. We’ll talk about it, plus our favorite Thanksgiving sides in another round of “Half-Full or Half-Empty.”
Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:
- Some background info on Kimberly’s cocktail today
- “I Traced My Covid-19 Bubble and It’s Enormous” from The New York Times Opinion
- “One in Five U.S. Hospitals Face Staffing Crises Within a Week” from Bloomberg
- “Dolly Parton & Friends Set for Live Holiday Special With Pandora” from Billboard
Thanks to everyone who joined us live on YouTube today! We’re off next Friday, and planning to be back in December. Subscribe so you don’t miss it!
