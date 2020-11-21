Elections 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Please, please stay home this Thanksgiving
Episode 326
Nov 20, 2020

Please, please stay home this Thanksgiving

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Your bubble is probably bigger than you think, and the hospitals are already strained.

No matter who you are — even, say, a New York Times columnist — it’s so important that you stay safe at home this Thanksgiving, because your bubble is likely bigger than you think. Also, the hospitals are already straining ahead of a long winter. We’ll talk about it, plus our favorite Thanksgiving sides in another round of “Half-Full or Half-Empty.”

Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:

Thanks to everyone who joined us live on YouTube today! We’re off next Friday, and planning to be back in December. Subscribe so you don’t miss it!

Finally: We need your voice memos! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood to answer! Here’s how to do it.

Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.

You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.

As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.

Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
What the USC Daybreak poll got right and wrong about 2020 election predictions
Elections 2020
What the USC Daybreak poll got right and wrong about 2020 election predictions
Starbucks and Home Depot permanently raising wages
Starbucks and Home Depot permanently raising wages
How the Spanish flu contributed to the rise of Hollywood
How the Spanish flu contributed to the rise of Hollywood
The voting power of Georgia teens in Senate runoff elections
Elections 2020
The voting power of Georgia teens in Senate runoff elections