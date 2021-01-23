I've always wondered ...DisinformationMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
What have you always wondered about the economy? Tell us
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Peloton? AYFKM
Episode 354
Jan 22, 2021

Peloton? AYFKM

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
We'll talk about Biden's "scandals," and remember Hank Aaron. Plus, our predictions for 2021.

A Rolex watch and Peloton coverage topped the list of presidential “scandals” Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood were none to happy to read about this week. They dive into why the media (ahem) shouldn’t be spending so much time on this kind of coverage. Later in the show, they’ll finally share their very specific predictions for 2021, and pay tribute to the late home run king, Hank Aaron. Plus, a short round of “Half Full, Half Empty.” Have a great weekend!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Finally: We need your help! It’s our four-year anniversary — we started this show right after Donald Trump’s inauguration — and to mark the occasion, we’re looking for your voice memos. No matter your politics, what do you want the “other side” to know about you? You can define the other side however you’d like, just record yourself and send it to makemesmart@marketplace.org, and thanks!

Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.

You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.

As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.

Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Corporations offer to help with vaccine rollout
COVID-19
Corporations offer to help with vaccine rollout
Biden takes a step toward $15 federal minimum wage
Biden takes a step toward $15 federal minimum wage
Biden: Yellen needs a “Hamilton” musical. Dessa: Here you go.
Biden: Yellen needs a “Hamilton” musical. Dessa: Here you go.
Another challenge for the Biden administration: thousands of federal appointments
Another challenge for the Biden administration: thousands of federal appointments