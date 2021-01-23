Peloton? AYFKM

A Rolex watch and Peloton coverage topped the list of presidential “scandals” Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood were none to happy to read about this week. They dive into why the media (ahem) shouldn’t be spending so much time on this kind of coverage. Later in the show, they’ll finally share their very specific predictions for 2021, and pay tribute to the late home run king, Hank Aaron. Plus, a short round of “Half Full, Half Empty.” Have a great weekend!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Finally: We need your help! It’s our four-year anniversary — we started this show right after Donald Trump’s inauguration — and to mark the occasion, we’re looking for your voice memos. No matter your politics, what do you want the “other side” to know about you? You can define the other side however you’d like, just record yourself and send it to makemesmart@marketplace.org, and thanks!