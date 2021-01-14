UnworkableDisinformationMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Support Make Me Smart
Parler’s attempted comeback
Episode 248
Jan 13, 2021

Parler’s attempted comeback

Also on the docket this Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday: savings rates, stagflation and "Ted Lasso."

The right-wing social media app Parler has been banned by the major app stores and online hosting services over fears of more violence in the lead-up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. Still, it’s looking like the company is trying to restart itself, and we have a listener wondering what’s next. We’ll talk about it on this Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday. Also on the docket: savings rates, stagflation and “Ted Lasso.”

Here’s everything we talked about today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
