Parler’s attempted comeback

The right-wing social media app Parler has been banned by the major app stores and online hosting services over fears of more violence in the lead-up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. Still, it’s looking like the company is trying to restart itself, and we have a listener wondering what’s next. We’ll talk about it on this Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday. Also on the docket: savings rates, stagflation and “Ted Lasso.”
- “Why Stagflation Is Back on Some Traders’ Radars” from the Washington Post
- “Consumer inflation surges in December on higher gas prices, CPI finds” from MarketWatch
- “Gasoline pushes U.S. consumer prices higher in December” from CNBC
- “Parler Registers Domain With Epik Hosting Service” from TheWrap
- “Parler Accuses Amazon of Breaking Antitrust Law in Suspending Hosting Services” from The New York Times
- More on Parler in this Twitter thread
- Kai’s interview with Fed President Jay Powell from 2018
