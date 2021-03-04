Paramount+ launches tomorrow. How many streaming services is too many?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
You have to answer that one for yourself. But as the streaming market gets even more crowded with Paramount+ arriving tomorrow, we have a listener who wants to know what will happen to Netflix — how long does the first-mover advantage last? Plus, your questions about the COVID relief bill, consumer spending and electric cars.
Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:
- “What’s in the House’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan” from The Washington Post
- “Senate Democrats still finishing their Covid relief bill as vote timing creeps toward the weekend” from CNN
- “Auto industry wants more government support for electric vehicles” from CNBC
- “We’re buying a lot more stuff these days” from Marketplace
- “Netflix broke subscriber records in 2020. Will it slow down?” from the LA Times
Join us live on YouTube Friday at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time/6:30 p.m. Eastern for our live happy hour episode! Subscribe to our channel and sign up for notifications so you don’t miss it.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.