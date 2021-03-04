The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Paramount+ launches tomorrow. How many streaming services is too many?
Mar 3, 2021

Paramount+ launches tomorrow. How many streaming services is too many?

We try to figure out who sticks around and who goes the way of Myspace. Plus, your questions about the COVID relief bill and electric cars.

You have to answer that one for yourself. But as the streaming market gets even more crowded with Paramount+ arriving tomorrow, we have a listener who wants to know what will happen to Netflix — how long does the first-mover advantage last? Plus, your questions about the COVID relief bill, consumer spending and electric cars.

Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:

