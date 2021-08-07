Pandemic moves are complicating the climate crisis
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
We’re picking up some of the apocalyptic themes from yesterday to talk about the drought and wildfires throughout the Western U.S., and how the folks who left the cities in the pandemic are dealing with them. Oh, and the climate threats to the gulf stream. The dark place sting does make an appearance. It’s not all bad though: There’s a new moon and a meteor shower next week, and we get to play another round of our favorite game, Half Full/Half Empty.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “From housing crisis to fire crisis: S.F.’s exodus led many to new conundrum” from the San Francisco Chronicle
- “Dixie fire is now 3rd largest wildfire in California history” from the Los Angeles Times
- “Pandemic-driven urban flight reshapes California rural life” also from the L.A. Times
- “‘It feels like it’s 100 every single day’: Worsening heat alters life for inland California” from, yes, the L.A. Times
- “Pandemic flips equation on where people want to live” from Marketplace
- “Scientists spot warning signs of Gulf Stream collapse” from The Guardian
- “Key Atlantic Current Weakening—But Could It Collapse Completely?” from Gizmodo
- “Perseid meteor shower peaks this month! New moon bodes well for skywatchers.” from Space.com
- And our Half Full/Half Empty topics: the new eviction ban, privacy “nutrition” labels, EV goals and Ever Given tourism (?)
Our show needs your voice! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for our hosts to answer! Send a voice memo or give us a call at 508-82-SMART (508-827-6278).
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.