“Open the schools, or else”
That’s apparently the mandate from the Trump administration. And, look, maybe going back to school is the best thing (perhaps more data would be useful). But we’re looking for more planning, less politicization. And stop comparing schools to Disney World. Also on tap for today’s happy hour episode: comets, TikTok and a farewell to Carl Reiner.
Here’s a list of some of the stuff we talked about today:
- “Pediatricians split with Trump on school reopening threats” from Politico
- “CDC won’t change school reopening guidelines Trump says are too tough, but more direction is coming” from CNBC
- Monday’s episode of “The Daily” from the New York Times
- “Amazon says email to employees banning TikTok was a mistake” from the Associated Press
- The /r/tiktok_reversing subreddit
- “Carl Reiner’s Fairy-Tale Ending” from Vanity Fair
- “How to catch a glimpse of the comet NEOWISE dazzling the skies right now” from The Verge
