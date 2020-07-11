Reimagining the EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
“Open the schools, or else”
Episode 232
Jul 10, 2020

“Open the schools, or else”

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Also on tap for today's happy hour episode: comets, TikTok and a farewell to Carl Reiner.

That’s apparently the mandate from the Trump administration. And, look, maybe going back to school is the best thing (perhaps more data would be useful). But we’re looking for more planning, less politicization. And stop comparing schools to Disney World. Also on tap for today’s happy hour episode: comets, TikTok and a farewell to Carl Reiner.

Here’s a list of some of the stuff we talked about today:

Finally, thanks to everyone who joined us for the live broadcast on YouTube today! Subscribe so you don’t miss the next one.

Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.

You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.

As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.

Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
Consumers are boycotting Goya, but will it work?
Consumers are boycotting Goya, but will it work?
Lots of parents hold off on back-to-school shopping
COVID-19
Lots of parents hold off on back-to-school shopping
Puerto Rico wagers on privatizing power grid
Puerto Rico wagers on privatizing power grid
How the pandemic is creating a “low-touch” economy
COVID-19
How the pandemic is creating a “low-touch” economy