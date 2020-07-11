“Open the schools, or else”

That’s apparently the mandate from the Trump administration. And, look, maybe going back to school is the best thing (perhaps more data would be useful). But we’re looking for more planning, less politicization. And stop comparing schools to Disney World. Also on tap for today’s happy hour episode: comets, TikTok and a farewell to Carl Reiner.

Here’s a list of some of the stuff we talked about today:

Finally, thanks to everyone who joined us for the live broadcast on YouTube today! Subscribe so you don’t miss the next one.