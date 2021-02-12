One thing is still bugging us about GameStop
GameStop closed at $51.10 a share today. We’re far away from the heady days of, uh, two weeks ago. But something has still been nagging at us: Why didn’t the beleaguered video game retailer jump on the opportunity to sell some shares and pay down its debt? Today we finally got an answer, and we’ll take some time to explain. Plus: a little talk about the impeachment trial so far, vaccines and Bitcoin.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Microsoft: U.S. should consider Aussie law vexing Facebook, Google” from Axios
- “Exclusive: How GameStop missed out on capitalizing on the Reddit rally” from Reuters
- “Angry customers show up at Robinhood’s headquarters in the wake of GameStop trading chaos” from CNBC
- “Reddit user says post on $800M Tesla bitcoin buy was a hoax” from the New York Post
- “Biden says U.S. will have enough vaccine for 300 million people by end of July” from The Washington Post
