I've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
What have you always wondered about the economy? Tell us
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
One thing is still bugging us about GameStop
Episode 368
Feb 11, 2021

One thing is still bugging us about GameStop

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Why didn't the beleaguered video game retailer jump to capitalize on its surging share price? Reuters figured it out.

GameStop closed at $51.10 a share today. We’re far away from the heady days of, uh, two weeks ago. But something has still been nagging at us: Why didn’t the beleaguered video game retailer jump on the opportunity to sell some shares and pay down its debt? Today we finally got an answer, and we’ll take some time to explain. Plus: a little talk about the impeachment trial so far, vaccines and Bitcoin.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us live on YouTube Friday at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time/6:30 p.m. Eastern for our live happy hour episode! Subscribe to our channel and sign up for notifications so you don’t miss it.

Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.

You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.

As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.

Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Rihanna puts her Fenty fashion "house" on hold
Rihanna puts her Fenty fashion "house" on hold
The economics of nursing homes (and paying for one)
I've always wondered ...
The economics of nursing homes (and paying for one)
People who refuse unsafe work can get unemployment benefits
COVID & Unemployment
People who refuse unsafe work can get unemployment benefits
Carnival and Mardi Gras usually mean $1 billion for the New Orleans economy. What about this year?
COVID-19
Carnival and Mardi Gras usually mean $1 billion for the New Orleans economy. What about this year?