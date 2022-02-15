Oil markets eye Russia-Ukraine tensions
Things could get weird in the world of oil if Russia follows through on an invasion of Ukraine, analysts warn. Our hosts discuss how the market might react. Plus, we’ve got updates on the Winter Olympics and the Freedom Convoy at the Canadian border, and we’ll check into the rocket headed for the moon. Stay to the end to catch our Make Me Smiles.
Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:
- “Oil Markets Are Jittery as Russia-Ukraine Tensions Drag On” from The New York Times
- Canada Protests Live Updates: Trudeau Declares National Emergency from The New York Times
- “Here’s how much the ‘Freedom Convoy’ has cost the U.S. and Canada” from Fortune
- “At Winter Olympics, virus fight waged with worker sacrifices” from the Associated Press
- “They qualified for unemployment benefits. Then the state asked for the money back.” from The Boston Globe
- “States are telling some people to pay back unemployment benefits” from Marketplace
- “Astronomers now say the rocket about to strike the Moon is not a Falcon 9” from Ars Technica
- Kamila Valieva Can Compete but Won’t Receive Medals from The New York Times
- Curling Stones Are Having Electronic Problems. Here’s How. from The New York Times
- “Erin Jackson brings home gold, first Black woman to win speed skating medal at the Winter Olympics” from NBC News
