Oil markets eye Russia-Ukraine tensions

Things could get weird in the world of oil if Russia follows through on an invasion of Ukraine, analysts warn. Our hosts discuss how the market might react. Plus, we’ve got updates on the Winter Olympics and the Freedom Convoy at the Canadian border, and we’ll check into the rocket headed for the moon. Stay to the end to catch our Make Me Smiles.

Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:

Got a question for Whaddya Wanna Know Wednesday? You can email a note or send a voice memo to makemesmart@marketplace.org. Or, you can call and leave a voice message at (508)-827-6278 (508-UB-SMART)!