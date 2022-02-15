Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Enter for your chance to win a signed "Vintage Kai" T-shirt Sign Up
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Oil markets eye Russia-Ukraine tensions
Feb 14, 2022
Episode 600

Oil markets eye Russia-Ukraine tensions

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Steady on ...

Things could get weird in the world of oil if Russia follows through on an invasion of Ukraine, analysts warn. Our hosts discuss how the market might react. Plus, we’ve got updates on the Winter Olympics and the Freedom Convoy at the Canadian border, and we’ll check into the rocket headed for the moon. Stay to the end to catch our Make Me Smiles.

Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:

Got a question for Whaddya Wanna Know Wednesday? You can email a note or send a voice memo to makemesmart@marketplace.org. Or, you can call and leave a voice message at (508)-827-6278 (508-UB-SMART)!

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:22 PM PST
16:21
4:34 PM PST
27:27
2:03 PM PST
1:50
7:28 AM PST
7:39
3:50 AM PST
10:46
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Jan 31, 2022
1:36
Consumers are on an inflation expectations roller coaster
Consumers are on an inflation expectations roller coaster
Traffic is flowing again on the Ambassador Bridge — but it's still vulnerable
Traffic is flowing again on the Ambassador Bridge — but it's still vulnerable
The NFL's hiring practices are biased against Black coaches, a former coach's lawsuit alleges
The NFL's hiring practices are biased against Black coaches, a former coach's lawsuit alleges
New Reno development highlights the city's affordable housing shortage
New Reno development highlights the city's affordable housing shortage