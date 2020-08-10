Oh good, we’ve got … memoranda
More kids are testing positive for COVID-19, people are making rent payments on their credit cards and Disney’s got no more “Fox” to give (pardon our French). On this Monday show, Kai Ryssdal returns from vacation, “bringing gender diversity back to the show,” in the words of co-host Kimberly Adams. We’ll talk about the virus, the economy and a few headlines that brought a twinkle to our eye. Plus, is the health care system for animals actually working better than the health care system for humans right now?
Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:
- “Here’s what is actually in Trump’s four executive orders” from the Washington Post
- “Landlords see cracks in August rent as stimulus talks stall” from the Financial Times
- “FDA won’t ‘cut corners’ to approve a Covid-19 vaccine, commissioner says” from CNN
- “Children and COVID-19: State Data Report” from the American Academy of Pediatrics
- “Disney has no Fox left to give as it renames TV studio to 20th Television” from the Verge
- “A Rare Economic Bright Spot in the U.S. Health System: The Vet’s Office” from The New York Times
