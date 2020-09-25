Just $7/month gets you a limited edition KaiPA pint glass. Plus bragging rights that you support independent journalism.
Normal? Not normal? You’re asking the wrong question
Today we’re talking about elections. Facebook announced it will be launching an Oversight Board in October, which seems like its solution to concerns about how it’s influenced elections and the way we think about politics. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump wouldn’t commit yesterday to a peaceful transfer of power should he lose the election in November. It’s giving us flashbacks to the early days of his presidency when plenty of outlets, us included, used to talk about how things were “not normal.” But now in 2020, we have to ask, was “normal” so great anyway?
We aren’t completely hollowed-out on this Thursday though — we’ll also spend a little time talking about skin care … IN SPAAAACE!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Republicans try to ‘both sides’ Trump’s comments on peaceful transfer of power” from The Washington Post
- “Republicans break with Trump over peaceful transition of power” from Politico
- “Facebook Oversight Board confirms it plans to launch ahead of U.S. election” from CNBC
- “Facebook to reject election ads that prematurely declare a winner” from Politico
- “Estée Lauder to pay NASA $17,500 an hour for pictures of its new night serum onboard International Space Station” from ABC News
