Normal? Not normal? You’re asking the wrong question
Episode 285
Sep 24, 2020

Normal? Not normal? You're asking the wrong question

"Normal" wasn't so great either.

Today we’re talking about elections. Facebook announced it will be launching an Oversight Board in October, which seems like its solution to concerns about how it’s influenced elections and the way we think about politics. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump wouldn’t commit yesterday to a peaceful transfer of power should he lose the election in November. It’s giving us flashbacks to the early days of his presidency when plenty of outlets, us included, used to talk about how things were “not normal.” But now in 2020, we have to ask, was “normal” so great anyway?

We aren’t completely hollowed-out on this Thursday though — we’ll also spend a little time talking about skin care … IN SPAAAACE!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

