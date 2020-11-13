Elections 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

No, Virginia, Santa can’t get coronavirus
Episode 320
Nov 12, 2020

No, Virginia, Santa can’t get coronavirus

We're talking case counts, lockdowns and Christmas with Kimberly Adams today.

It’s hard to fit a mask over that big beard, but never fear. Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and, by extension, our show would like to reassure children that they shouldn’t worry about Santa Claus breaking the COVID-bubble for this socially distant holiday season — he’s got a special dispensation for international travel, one night only. We have Kimberly Adams back on the show today to talk about that and some more depressing coronavirus news, like case counts and potential new lockdowns. Maybe your kids can just listen to the last few minutes?

Here’s everything we talked about today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
