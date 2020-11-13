No, Virginia, Santa can’t get coronavirus
It’s hard to fit a mask over that big beard, but never fear. Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and, by extension, our show would like to reassure children that they shouldn’t worry about Santa Claus breaking the COVID-bubble for this socially distant holiday season — he’s got a special dispensation for international travel, one night only. We have Kimberly Adams back on the show today to talk about that and some more depressing coronavirus news, like case counts and potential new lockdowns. Maybe your kids can just listen to the last few minutes?
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Zuckerberg says Bannon has not violated enough policies for suspension” from Reuters
- “Biden Covid advisor says U.S. lockdown of 4 to 6 weeks could control pandemic and revive economy” from CNBC
- APM Research Lab’s “The Color of Coronavirus” project
- “Trump is now sabotaging the transition. Democrats have a way to fight back.” from The Washington Post
- “Cybersecurity officials say the election was ‘the most secure in American history.’” from The New York Times
- “Italy’s PM reassures kids that Santa won’t be locked down” from Agence France-Presse
