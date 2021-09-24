No more debt ceiling?
It’s tradition. Every couple of years, Democrats and Republicans fight over raising the federal debt ceiling, or the limit of how much money the government can borrow to pay its bills. Right now is one of those times. Should this tradition be broken? We’ll discuss. Plus, Boris Johnson takes aim at Kermit the frog and Brandi Carlile’s upcoming SNL appearance has us grinning. And we’re taking your make me smile submissions.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- A tweet on Nancy Pelosi’s debt ceiling remarks
- “House Panel Expands Inquiry into Climate Disinformation by Oil Giants” from The New York Times
- “Every season except summer is getting shorter, a sign of trouble for people and the environment” from The Washington Post
- “Redfin CEO, Zillow pour cold water on TikToker’s iBuyer theory” from Inman
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Kermit the frog joke
- Brandi Carlile’s SNL tweet
- And her Grammy performance
