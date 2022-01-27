New year, new supply chain?
The Lunar New Year is next week, and one listener wonders whether the traditional break that Chinese workers take might help our supply chain struggles. Then, we’ll answer some of your questions about the Free Filing program from the IRS and explore the growing anti-work movement. And Marielle finally shares that cauliflower smoothie recipe!
Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:
- China zero-Covid lockdowns, CNY holiday impact supply chains, ports from CNBC
- “Chinese exports will remain stable despite surging freights, virus disruption” from the Global Times
- How to file your tax return for free after TurboTax exits IRS program from USA Today
- “TurboTax drops IRS Free File program. What that means for you” from CNET
- “Here’s How TurboTax Just Tricked You Into Paying to File Your Taxes” from ProPublica
- “The IRS has a big opportunity to fix the way Americans file taxes” from Vox
- “‘Anti-work’ threads on Reddit are fueling the Great Resignation” from the New York Post
- “Chinese Millennials Are Giving Up the Rat Race to ‘Lie Flat’” from the Daily Beast
- “Snickerdoodle Tahini Date Smoothie” from Ambitious Kitchen
