New year, new supply chain?

The Lunar New Year is next week, and one listener wonders whether the traditional break that Chinese workers take might help our supply chain struggles. Then, we’ll answer some of your questions about the Free Filing program from the IRS and explore the growing anti-work movement. And Marielle finally shares that cauliflower smoothie recipe!

Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:

Have a question we didn’t answer? Send us a voice memo. Or call us at 508-82-SMART (508-827-6278).