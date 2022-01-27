Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
New year, new supply chain?
Jan 26, 2022
Episode 587

New year, new supply chain?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Don't get your hopes up about the Chinese New Year untangling our supply chain.

The Lunar New Year is next week, and one listener wonders whether the traditional break that Chinese workers take might help our supply chain struggles. Then, we’ll answer some of your questions about the Free Filing program from the IRS and explore the growing anti-work movement. And Marielle finally shares that cauliflower smoothie recipe!

Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:

Have a question we didn’t answer? Send us a voice memo. Or call us at 508-82-SMART (508-827-6278).

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:38 PM PST
20:25
4:31 PM PST
28:45
1:40 PM PST
1:50
7:26 AM PST
9:43
Jan 26, 2022
3:12
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
In conflict over Ukraine, Putin wields natural gas as a strategic weapon
In conflict over Ukraine, Putin wields natural gas as a strategic weapon
As more people seek recreation outdoors, backcountry rescues are on the rise
As more people seek recreation outdoors, backcountry rescues are on the rise
Labor Department outlines unlawful imbalance in coverage between mental, physical care services
Labor Department outlines unlawful imbalance in coverage between mental, physical care services
The statistic Fed Chair Powell uses to keep an eye out for wage inflation
The statistic Fed Chair Powell uses to keep an eye out for wage inflation