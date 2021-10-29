Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

New name, same Zuck
Oct 28, 2021
Episode 548

New name, same Zuck

There's no better dance than a corporate reshuffle.

Earlier today, Mark Zuckerberg announced he'd be heading Facebook's new parent company, Meta. It will also cover WhatsApp, Instagram and any future properties, including the virtual reality "metaverse" that inspired the company's name. We'll also talk about more infrastructure bill struggles and a new universal basic income effort in Los Angeles on this not-so-grim Hollowed-Out-Shell Thursday.

Here's everything we talked about on the show today:

Join us on YouTube Fridays at 3:30 p.m. Pacific/6:30 p.m. Eastern for our live happy hour episode! Subscribe to our channel and sign up for notifications so you don't miss it.

Earlier today, Mark Zuckerberg announced he’d be heading Facebook’s new parent company, Meta. It will also cover WhatsApp, Instagram, and any future properties, including the virtual reality “metaverse” that inspired the company’s name. We also talked about more infrastructure bill struggles, and a new universal basic income effort in Los Angeles on this not so grim Hollowed-Out Shell Thursday.

Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:

Join us on YouTube Fridays at 3:30 p.m. Pacific/6:30 p.m. Eastern for our live happy hour episode! Subscribe to our channel and sign up for notifications so you don’t miss it.

