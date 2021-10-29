New name, same Zuck
Earlier today, Mark Zuckerberg announced he’d be heading Facebook’s new parent company, Meta. It will also cover WhatsApp, Instagram and any future properties, including the virtual reality “metaverse” that inspired the company’s name. We’ll also talk about more infrastructure bill struggles and a new universal basic income effort in Los Angeles on this not-so-grim Hollowed-Out-Shell Thursday.
Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:
- “Facebook changes corporate name to Meta” from The New York Times
- “Mark Zuckerberg is betting Facebok’s future on the metaverse” from The Verge
- “Los Angeles is launching the US’ biggest universal basic income pilot” from Yahoo
- “Woman sues Kellog over lack of strawberries in strawberry Pop-Tarts” from The Washington Post
- “The Facts on Trump’s fraud letter” from The Wall Street Journal
- “America’s economic recovery hits a major roadblock” from CNN
