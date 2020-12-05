Elections 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

More people say they’d get a COVID-19 vaccine, but is it enough?
Episode 334
Dec 4, 2020

More people say they’d get a COVID-19 vaccine, but is it enough?

What's that saying ..."there are no atheists in foxholes"?

So the saying goes anyway. According to Pew, more Americans say they’re willing to get the coronavirus vaccine, but how do you convince the skeptics? Or when push comes to shove, maybe the holdouts will take it anyway? We’ll talk about it. Plus: a tear-jerking dog story and a startling revelation about Kai and Marketplace. You’re not gonna want to miss this one.

Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
