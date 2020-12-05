Your donation today gets you two things to keep you going – your daily news fix and your new favorite mug.
More people say they’d get a COVID-19 vaccine, but is it enough?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
So the saying goes anyway. According to Pew, more Americans say they’re willing to get the coronavirus vaccine, but how do you convince the skeptics? Or when push comes to shove, maybe the holdouts will take it anyway? We’ll talk about it. Plus: a tear-jerking dog story and a startling revelation about Kai and Marketplace. You’re not gonna want to miss this one.
Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:
- “Intent to Get a COVID-19 Vaccine Rises to 60% as Confidence in Research and Development Process Increases” from Pew Research
- “Enough With the Hand Wringing Over Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy” from Elemental
- “25 former D.C. Bar presidents: Lawyers should not be complicit in Trump’s attack on democracy” from The Washington Post
- This quote from Vice President Mike Pence
- “A dog was missing for weeks. Then it wandered into Walmart and found its owner working at the register.” from The Washington Post
- Finally, here’s Molly’s Spotify Wrapped, which she says has been grossly distorted by certain Steely Dan fans who use her smart speaker:
“Make Me Smart” is powered by listeners like you — become a Marketplace Investor today!
Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.
You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.
As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.
Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.
The team
New mug alert!
Support Marketplace & get our new mug as
a thank-you gift.