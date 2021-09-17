Million BazillionI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Deadline: tomorrow! Help meet our fall fundraising goal GIVE NOW
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
More about Facebook’s cost of doing business
Sep 16, 2021
Episode 519

More about Facebook’s cost of doing business

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
And also, the economic costs of political dysfunction.

Today we get hollowed out from more revelations from the Wall Street Journal’s ongoing reporting of what goes on behind the scenes at Facebook and the tradeoffs the tech giant makes in order to stay a tech giant. We also take a look at the Federal Reserve’s review of its ethics rules. And a Make Me Smile courtesy of listeners like you.

Give now to support the show you love and to get the “Make Me Smart” banana pants and ringtones! Marketplace.org/givesmart.

Here’s everything we talked about on today’s show:

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:32 PM PDT
14:10
3:32 PM PDT
26:43
2:04 PM PDT
1:50
7:21 AM PDT
7:18
2:27 AM PDT
9:45
Aug 26, 2021
34:03
Aug 20, 2021
41:07
Why people are anxious about returning to the office, and what to do about it
The Big Return
Why people are anxious about returning to the office, and what to do about it
Is income inequality the reason why interest rates have been low?
Is income inequality the reason why interest rates have been low?
Treasury says U.S. child care system is a market failure
Treasury says U.S. child care system is a market failure
Could rental history for loan applicants help boost home ownership?
Could rental history for loan applicants help boost home ownership?