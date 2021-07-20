Monday is longreads day
We’re keeping with our What’d We Miss Monday theme and tackling a bunch of the biggest stories that crossed our desks this weekend. There’s the delta variant of COVID-19, the plight of Uyghurs in China and potential new worker safety regulations in the face of climate change. But if that all sounds like too much of a bummer, we have a fun story about gardening in space and an answer to a thorny question from last summer.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Florida man gets 8 months in prison in 1st felony sentence from Capitol riot” from NBC News
- “A federal judge upholds Indiana University’s vaccination requirement for students.” from The New York Times
- “Amazon to Stop Covid Testing in U.S. Warehouses” from The Information
- “60% of people being admitted to UK hospitals are unvaccinated – adviser” from Reuters
- “US Accuses China of Microsoft Hacking” from The New York Times
- “Senate passes bill that would ban all products from Xinjiang over China rights abuse” from Axios
- “Actor John Cena apologizes to Chinese audience after calling Taiwan a country” from NBC News
- “One by One, My Friends Were Sent to the Camps” from The Atlantic
- “Dixie Fire may have been sparked by PG&E equipment, company says” from the San Francisco Chronicle
- “Biden administration, workers grapple with health threats posed by climate change and heat” from The Washington Post
- The Guardian’s Pegasus project
- “Astronauts on International Space Station are growing chile peppers in a first for NASA” from CNN
- “The Truth Behind the Amazon Mystery Seeds From China” from The Atlantic
