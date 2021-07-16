Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Misinformation is the new smoking
Jul 15, 2021
Episode 475

Plus: Shohei Ohtani, inflation and a reason to think twice before griping about your boss on Slack.

We got the Biden administration’s first advisory from the surgeon general today, and it’s about how mis- and disinformation have put lives at risk in the COVID-19 pandemic. As Los Angeles County gets ready for another mask mandate, we’ll talk about what that advisory could mean for regulations down the line. Also on today’s show: Shohei Ohtani, inflation and a reason to think twice before griping on Slack.

Here’s everything we talked about:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
