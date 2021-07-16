Misinformation is the new smoking
We got the Biden administration’s first advisory from the surgeon general today, and it’s about how mis- and disinformation have put lives at risk in the COVID-19 pandemic. As Los Angeles County gets ready for another mask mandate, we’ll talk about what that advisory could mean for regulations down the line. Also on today’s show: Shohei Ohtani, inflation and a reason to think twice before griping on Slack.
- The text of Surgeon General Vivek Murthy’s advisory
- “Facebook, Twitter and other social media companies need to be treated like Big Tobacco” from NBC News
- “LA County will require masks indoors amid COVID-19 surge” from the Los Angeles Times
- “Transatlantic inflation surge fuels economists’ fears of overheating” from the Financial Times
- “Cleveland Clinic, Mount Sinai Won’t Give Biogen’s New Alzheimer’s Drug” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Netflix Fires Marketing Execs for Criticizing Bosses Over Slack” from The Hollywood Reporter
- “The Origin Story of Shohei Ohtani, Two-Way Superhero” from The Ringer
- “ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith apologizes for “insensitive” comments about Japanese baseball star Shohei Ohtani” from CBS News
- One of Ohtani’s more incredible hits
