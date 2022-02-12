Millions of parents, a collective scream

On this edition of Economics on Tap, we’ll get into the whiplash that some parents experienced today after the Food and Drug Administration reversed course on when it might authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5. Plus, more news from the border of Ukraine as President Joe Biden advises Americans in the area to leave as soon as possible. And to kick off the weekend, we’ve got a round of our favorite game, Half Full/Half Empty, featuring electric trucks, members of Congress trading stocks and a puzzling choice over augmented snacks.

Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:

If anything makes you smile over the weekend, or if you have questions or comments, email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org. Or leave us a voice message. We’re at 508-827-6278 (508-UB-SMART. )