Millions of parents, a collective scream

On this edition of Economics on Tap, we’ll get into the whiplash that some parents experienced today after the Food and Drug Administration reversed course on when it might authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5. Plus, more news from the border of Ukraine as President Joe Biden advises Americans in the area to leave as soon as possible. And to kick off the weekend, we’ve got a round of our favorite game, Half Full/Half Empty, featuring electric trucks, members of Congress trading stocks and a puzzling choice over augmented snacks.
- FDA to Take More Time Reviewing Pfizer’s Covid-19 Vaccine in Young Children from The Wall Street Journal
- As with vaccines, equity becomes issue with COVID-19 medicines from the Los Angeles Times
- NATO warns of danger in Russia-Ukraine crisis, Biden tells Americans to leave now from The Washington Post
- Congress looks to ban lawmakers from trading individual stocks from Marketplace
- There’s high demand for electric trucks, but little supply from Marketplace
- Streaming services continue to dominate Oscar nominations from Marketplace
- Megan Thee Stallion’s new video will debut on a Cheeto from Fast Company
