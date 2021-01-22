Meet the new COVID-19 variant, CAL.20C
Just as we were getting used to the idea of a European COVID mutation spreading to the states, scientists in California have found a new, domestic mutation of the virus: CAL.20C. We’ll talk about it, plus Parler fallout, Clubhouse and fireworks.
- “New California Variant May Be Driving Virus Surge There, Study Suggests” from The New York Times
- “Judge refuses to reinstate Parler’s Amazon account” from The Verge
- “Facebook Refers Trump Account Suspension to Oversight Board” from The Wall Street Journal
- And, of course, this ode to Janet Yellen
Finally: We need your voice memos! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood to answer! Here’s how to do it.
