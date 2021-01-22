I've always wondered ...DisinformationMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Meet the new COVID-19 variant, CAL.20C
Episode 353
Jan 21, 2021

Meet the new COVID-19 variant, CAL.20C

Plus: Parler fallout, Clubhouse and fireworks.

Just as we were getting used to the idea of a European COVID mutation spreading to the states, scientists in California have found a new, domestic mutation of the virus: CAL.20C. We’ll talk about it, plus Parler fallout, Clubhouse and fireworks.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Finally: We need your voice memos! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood to answer! Here’s how to do it.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
