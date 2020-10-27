A mask mandate, right on time?
We’re talking about two recent pieces in The Wall Street Journal: one describing a worldwide “pandemic fatigue,” the other arguing that it’s finally time for the United States to adopt a nationwide mask mandate. Today, we’ll take the temperature, so to speak, of the American pandemic response as October turns into November. Plus: Puppies and SNL.
Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:
- “Winter Is Coming: Time for a Mask Mandate” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Pandemic Fatigue Is Real — and It’s Spreading” also from The Wall Street Journal
- “Need a Pandemic Puppy ASAP? Call the Bernedoodle Delivery People” from, you guessed it, The Wall Street Journal
- “Twitter Says Adele Singing on ‘SNL’ Has Saved 2020, and Honestly, True” from Hello Giggles
Finally: We need your voice memos! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood to answer! Here’s how to do it.
