Making sense of the FinCEN files
BuzzFeed News published their findings over the weekend from huge cache of leaked “suspicious activity reports” from some of the world’s biggest banks. They show trillions of dollars worth of money laundering and other illegal activity over years. We’ll spend some of today’s show wading into it, but first, Marketplace’s Amy Scott is in the co-host chair, sharing some new data on how racism affects home appraisals. Plus, the comforts of a Costco hotdog and Earth, Wind & Fire.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “A Neighborhood’s Race Affects Home Values More Now Than in 1980” from Bloomberg
- “Black Homeowners Face Discrimination in Appraisals” from The New York Times
- “The FinCEN Files” from BuzzFeed News
- Demi Adejuyigbe’s annual Sept. 21 video, and the link to his fundraiser
- Here’s 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019‘s videos for good measure, and an interview with Adejuyigbe.
- “The Enduring Enigma of Costco’s $1.50 Hot Dog and Soda Combo” from Mental Floss
- “It’s only $4.99. But Costco’s rotisserie chicken comes at a huge price” from CNN
