Making sense of the FinCEN files
Episode 282
Sep 21, 2020

Making sense of the FinCEN files

BuzzFeed News published a bombshell financial investigation over the weekend. Today, we'll start digging into what it means.

BuzzFeed News published their findings over the weekend from huge cache of leaked “suspicious activity reports” from some of the world’s biggest banks. They show trillions of dollars worth of money laundering and other illegal activity over years. We’ll spend some of today’s show wading into it, but first, Marketplace’s Amy Scott is in the co-host chair, sharing some new data on how racism affects home appraisals. Plus, the comforts of a Costco hotdog and Earth, Wind & Fire.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
