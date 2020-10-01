Make sure your vote counts
Make a plan. Do your research. Make sure your voice is heard this year. We’re talking, of course, about the National Park Service’s Fat Bear Week, which opened up its polls today. We’ll also kick off Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday with a listener question about using blockchain technology for voting. Plus: How much would American GDP grow if we included household labor? We’ll pull in an expert for that one.
Here’s some additional reading for everything we talked about today:
- Voting for Fat Bear Week is open!
- How to send us a voice memo
- “It’s 2020. Why can’t we vote with our phones?” from Mic
- “Some states have embraced online voting. It’s a huge risk.” from Politico
- The BLS American Time Use Survey
