Make sure your vote counts
Episode 289
Sep 30, 2020

Make sure your vote counts

We'll talk about fat bears and blockchain on this week's Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday.

Make a plan. Do your research. Make sure your voice is heard this year. We’re talking, of course, about the National Park Service’s Fat Bear Week, which opened up its polls today. We’ll also kick off Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday with a listener question about using blockchain technology for voting. Plus: How much would American GDP grow if we included household labor? We’ll pull in an expert for that one.

Here’s some additional reading for everything we talked about today:

Finally, in case you didn’t hear, we hit our pledge drive’s $150,000 stretch goal in one day! Thank you so much. Can we make it to $200K? There’s still time to give at marketplace.org/givesmart!

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
