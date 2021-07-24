Make Me Sports
We started out this episode talking about the folks who are still unvaccinated for COVID-19, but quickly turned to the way the NFL switched from carrot to stick in response to the delta variant. That’s just one of a few big stories we have to talk about on this oddly sports-centric show. We’ll also talk about why HIPAA doesn’t mean what many people think it means and play another round of Half Full/Half Empty.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “St. Louis, St. Louis County To Renew Mask Mandates On Monday” from St. Louis Public Radio
- “Rick Dennison out as Minnesota Vikings assistant after refusing COVID-19 vaccine, sources say” from ESPN
- “NFL to enforce forfeits in event of COVID-19 cancellation” from Sports Illustrated
- “Some Nice Pictures of Naomi Osaka at the Cursed Olympics Which Do Not Deserve Her” from Jezebel, plus Osaka’s tweet about the event.
- Our Half Full/Half Empty topics: Teenagers flooding the job market (plus Kimberly’s story about lifeguards), the EU carbon tariff, Dollar General health care, and the Cleveland Guardians
