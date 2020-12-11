Make Me (and my dog) Smart

Some very important research into dog cognition came across our desk today, and we can’t wait to tell you all about it. But before that, we’re still unpacking the implications of the new COVID-19 vaccine, and how race plays into anxiety around getting it. Oh, and the Republicans mobilizing to try and overturn the results of the presidential election. It’s hollowed-out-shell Thursday after all.

Here’s everything we’re talking about today:

Dr. Fauci wants people to know that one of the lead scientists who developed the COVID vaccine is @KizzyPhD, a 34 year-old Black woman



Rock on Kizzy! pic.twitter.com/9W90lr7Ed7 — Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) December 10, 2020

Make Me Smart is powered by listeners like you — become a Marketplace Investor today!