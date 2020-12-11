Make Me (and my dog) Smart
Some very important research into dog cognition came across our desk today, and we can’t wait to tell you all about it. But before that, we’re still unpacking the implications of the new COVID-19 vaccine, and how race plays into anxiety around getting it. Oh, and the Republicans mobilizing to try and overturn the results of the presidential election. It’s hollowed-out-shell Thursday after all.
Here’s everything we’re talking about today:
- “Why did the U.S. turn down vaccine doses?” from The New York Times podcast “The Daily”
- “A C.D.C. official says she was ordered to destroy an email showing a Trump appointee interfering with a report’s publication.” from The New York Times
- This video:
- This important dog research
- “Minnesota’s Okee Dokee Brothers withdraw from all-white Grammy Awards list” from the Star Tribune
The team
