How We SurviveCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Make Me (and my dog) Smart
Episode 338
Dec 10, 2020

Make Me (and my dog) Smart

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus: More on vaccine hesitancy and race.

Some very important research into dog cognition came across our desk today, and we can’t wait to tell you all about it. But before that, we’re still unpacking the implications of the new COVID-19 vaccine, and how race plays into anxiety around getting it. Oh, and the Republicans mobilizing to try and overturn the results of the presidential election. It’s hollowed-out-shell Thursday after all.

Here’s everything we’re talking about today:

Make Me Smart is powered by listeners like you — become a Marketplace Investor today!

Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.

You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.

As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.

Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
How extending unemployment benefits leads to a stronger recovery
COVID-19
How extending unemployment benefits leads to a stronger recovery
A huge wealth gap makes economic recovery harder for Black Americans
COVID-19
A huge wealth gap makes economic recovery harder for Black Americans

Marketplace has you covered.

Get our face mask as a bonus gift today! 

GIVE NOW
Vaccine delivery across the country faces complex supply chain challenges
COVID-19
Vaccine delivery across the country faces complex supply chain challenges