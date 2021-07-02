Let’s unpack the Supreme Court ruling on voting restrictions

The Supreme Court upheld Arizona’s voting restrictions with a 6-3 ruling Thursday. We’ll talk about what it means for the Voting Rights Act and the signal the conservative court is sending about voting laws overall. Plus: Why Robinhood could be the new WeWork, and the gender pay gap in the White House.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us on YouTube Fridays at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time/6:30 p.m. Eastern for our live happy hour episode! Subscribe to our channel and sign up for notifications so you don’t miss it.