Let’s unpack the Supreme Court ruling on voting restrictions

The Supreme Court upheld Arizona’s voting restrictions with a 6-3 ruling Thursday. We’ll talk about what it means for the Voting Rights Act and the signal the conservative court is sending about voting laws overall. Plus: Why Robinhood could be the new WeWork, and the gender pay gap in the White House.
- “Supreme Court Upholds Arizona Voting Restrictions” from The New York Times
- “Feds Seized Robinhood CEO’s Phone in GameStop Trading Halt Investigation” from Vice
- “Financial regulator hits Robinhood for $70 million for “widespread and significant harm” to customers” from CBS News
- “Inside the Capitol Riot: An Exclusive Video Investigation” from The New York Times
- “Women in the Biden White House earn 99 cents for every $1 earned by men” from The 19th
- Also, shoutout to Andrew for giving our Monday shows a theme
- “Titans’ Rashard Weaver says his mom won’t pay his phone bill anymore: ‘I feel betrayed’” from the Tennessean
