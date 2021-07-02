Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...London UnboundMake Me Smart Daily

Let’s unpack the Supreme Court ruling on voting restrictions
Jul 1, 2021
Episode 466

Let's unpack the Supreme Court ruling on voting restrictions

Plus: Why Robinhood could be the new WeWork, and the gender pay gap in the White House.

The Supreme Court upheld Arizona’s voting restrictions with a 6-3 ruling Thursday. We’ll talk about what it means for the Voting Rights Act and the signal the conservative court is sending about voting laws overall. Plus: Why Robinhood could be the new WeWork, and the gender pay gap in the White House.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

