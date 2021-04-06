Let’s talk about the big Amazon labor story. No, the other one.
With your regular hosts on spring break this week, Kimberly Adams is joined by Marketplace workplace culture reporter Meghan McCarty-Carino to talk all things Amazon. The Bessemer, Alabama, union vote isn’t the only labor issue facing the nation’s second-largest private employer. Plus: The changing face of vaccine hesitancy, cicada season and First Contact Day.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Amazon’s Clashes With Labor: Days of Conflict and Control” from The New York Times
- “Amazon Illegally Fired Activist Workers, Labor Board Finds” also from The New York Times
- “Vaccine skepticism runs deep among white evangelicals in US” from the Associated Press
- Some “Star Trek” content for First Contact Day
- “The Biggest Party of 2021 Is About to Start” from The Atlantic
Finally: We need your voice memos! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood to answer! Here’s how to do it.
