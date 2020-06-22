Let’s rename the places and stuff named after racists
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Sen. John C. Stennis was a segregationist who opposed civil rights bills during his 41-year tenure. So why is there still an aircraft carrier named after him? That’s just one example we’ll pick apart today. Plus, President Trump’s suspension of H1-B visas and, of course, “Hamilton.”
Here’s a list of some of the stuff we talked about today:
- “The Case for Renaming the USS John C. Stennis” from the U.S. Naval Institute
- “Trump Moves to Temporarily Suspend New H-1B, Other Visas” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Saudi Arabia Will Sharply Limit Hajj Pilgrimage” from The New York Times
- “How to watch ‘Hamilton’ when it premieres on Disney Plus in July” from Business Insider
- Finally, the trailer for Apple’s adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s “Foundation” series:
Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.
You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.
As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.
Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.