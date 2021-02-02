I've always wondered ...DisinformationMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
What have you always wondered about the economy? Tell us
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Let’s make like pandas and have a snow day
Episode 360
Feb 1, 2021

Let’s make like pandas and have a snow day

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
This could be us ... or we could talk about Facebook groups, "The Wonder Years" and Dr. Martens.

We can’t lie y’all, we’re fighting off The Dark Place today. On the docket: extremism in Facebook groups, how quickly we’re aging and all the poor folks losing money in “stonks.” Maybe you can listen while you watch these pandas in the snow?

Here’s links for everything we talked about:

Finally: We need your voice memos! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood to answer! Here’s how to do it.

Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.

You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.

As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.

Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Unemployment benefits have not resumed for many Americans
COVID & Unemployment
Unemployment benefits have not resumed for many Americans
Why is the price of silver soaring?
Why is the price of silver soaring?
The “afterlife” of mass incarceration
Shelf Life
The “afterlife” of mass incarceration
Online COVID vaccination sign-up poses hurdles for vulnerable populations
Fast-Track Vaccines
Online COVID vaccination sign-up poses hurdles for vulnerable populations