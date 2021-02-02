Let’s make like pandas and have a snow day
We can’t lie y’all, we’re fighting off The Dark Place today. On the docket: extremism in Facebook groups, how quickly we’re aging and all the poor folks losing money in “stonks.” Maybe you can listen while you watch these pandas in the snow?
Here’s links for everything we talked about:
- “Facebook Knew Calls for Violence Plagued ‘Groups,’ Now Plans Overhaul” from The Wall Street Journal
- “How Facebook Groups Are Being Exploited To Spread Misinformation, Plan Harassment, And Radicalize People” from BuzzFeed News, back in 2018
- “U.S. Hits Pandemic Milestone With More Vaccinated Than Cases” from Bloomberg
- Some disturbing “Wonder Years” math
- IsTheSqueezeSquoze.com
- “‘Black Panther’ Helmer Ryan Coogler Stakes His Proximity Media Banner To 5-Year Exclusive Disney Television Deal; Wakanda Series In Works For Disney+” from Deadline
- “Big step forward for Dr. Martens as shares jump in $5 billion London debut” from Reuters
- “Pandas at National Zoo play in snow” from CNN
Finally: We need your voice memos! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood to answer! Here’s how to do it.
