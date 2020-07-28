Million BazillionUnemployment 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Let’s just call this year a wash
Episode 243
Jul 27, 2020

Let’s just call this year a wash

Google employees aren't heading back to the office for another year. So what does that mean for the rest of us?

Tech was one of the first industries to send workers home in response to the pandemic. And it was one of the first to let its employees work from anywhere. So what should we make of the fact that Google has pushed the date it’s calling employees back to the office to July 2021? Molly returns from a weekend of “Chrismukkah in July” to a Dark Place indeed. Join us!

Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
