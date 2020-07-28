Let’s just call this year a wash
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Tech was one of the first industries to send workers home in response to the pandemic. And it was one of the first to let its employees work from anywhere. So what should we make of the fact that Google has pushed the date it’s calling employees back to the office to July 2021? Molly returns from a weekend of “Chrismukkah in July” to a Dark Place indeed. Join us!
Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:
- Chrismukkah, explained
- “Google to Keep Employees Home Until Summer 2021 Amid Coronavirus Pandemic” from The Wall Street Journal
- “You Can Stop Cleaning Your Mail Now” from the Atlantic
- “First Phase 3 clinical trial of a coronavirus vaccine in the United States begins” from CNN
- “The Vaccine Trust Problem” from the Daily
- “Biden Campaign Bans Staff From Trading Stocks Without Approval” from Bloomberg
- “New Senate GOP coronavirus bill includes unrelated White House demand for FBI headquarters money” from the Washington Post
- “Delta Turns Flight Around After Multiple Passengers Refuse to Wear Masks” from TravelPulse (hat tip to Patricia Luna on Twitter)
- “Iceland wants to hear you scream. Here’s why” from the LA Times
Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.
You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.
As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.
Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.