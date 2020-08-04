Let’s get real about USPS
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Kimberly Adams is co-hosting the show this week with Molly Wood. We kicked it off with a little perspective on the U.S. Postal Service. Plus, we try and unpack what exactly has been going on with TikTok over the past few days (a lot). Then, desperate for smiles, we’ll get the latest update on your favorite uncles and coo over some cute alpacas.
Here’s a list of what we talked about today:
- “How to pronounce CFIUS, the once-obscure government body that reportedly gave Microsoft and ByteDance a 45-day deadline to negotiate a TikTok acquisition deal” from Business Insider
- “ByteDance CEO confirms U.S. will force TikTok sale” from Digital Trends
- “Trump says Microsoft should pay ‘key money’ to Treasury for facilitating TikTok deal” from NBC News
- “As Trump leans into attacks on mail voting, GOP officials confront signs of Republican turnout crisis” from the Washington Post
- A couple of alpaca pictures and videos.
- “2 Uncles And A ‘Doorway To Imagination’ Spread Love On Social Media” from NPR
Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.
You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.
As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.
Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.