Million BazillionUnemployment 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Let’s get real about USPS
Episode 248
Aug 3, 2020

Let’s get real about USPS

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus: What is actually happening with TikTok?

Kimberly Adams is co-hosting the show this week with Molly Wood. We kicked it off with a little perspective on the U.S. Postal Service. Plus, we try and unpack what exactly has been going on with TikTok over the past few days (a lot). Then, desperate for smiles, we’ll get the latest update on your favorite uncles and coo over some cute alpacas.

Here’s a list of what we talked about today:

Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.

You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.

As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.

Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
Millions of unemployed workers now rely solely on state benefits — and they vary wildly
COVID-19
Millions of unemployed workers now rely solely on state benefits — and they vary wildly
The landlord who stepped up in the 'hour of need'
My Economy
The landlord who stepped up in the 'hour of need'
Could states run out of unemployment insurance funds?
COVID-19
Could states run out of unemployment insurance funds?
Why Microsoft wants TikTok and how the U.S. government feels about that
Why Microsoft wants TikTok and how the U.S. government feels about that