Let’s get digital (currency?)
Episode 436
May 20, 2021

Let's get digital (currency?)

Plus, Chris Bosh, a royal gun show and a little CEO diversity.

Cryptocurrency is a hot market, and some nations’ governments are wondering if it’s time to make their move. China already has a digital yuan, and the U.S. Federal Reserve announced today that it would explore a digital currency this summer. There are important differences between a minted digital currency and cryptocurrency, and we’ll help you figure out what those are. Plus, Chris Bosh, a royal gun show and a little CEO diversity.

Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:

None of us is as smart as all of us.

