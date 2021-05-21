Let’s get digital (currency?)
Cryptocurrency is a hot market, and some nations’ governments are wondering if it’s time to make their move. China already has a digital yuan, and the U.S. Federal Reserve announced today that it would explore a digital currency this summer. There are important differences between a minted digital currency and cryptocurrency, and we’ll help you figure out what those are. Plus, Chris Bosh, a royal gun show and a little CEO diversity.
- “Fed, citing crypto risk, to open digital currency debate this summer” from Reuters
- “Morgan Stanley Reorders Executive Ranks, Setting Up CEO Race” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Senators reach bipartisan deal to overhaul USPS finances, tighten accountability requirements” from The Washington Post
- “Chris Bosh on the Sudden, ‘Surreal’ End of His NBA Career” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Twitter Users Are Obsessed With Prince William’s Vaccination Gun Show” from The Huffington Post
