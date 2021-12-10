Labor is having a moment

Don’t miss your chance to make your first donation to Marketplace go TWICE as far!
Starbucks workers at a store in Buffalo, New York, have voted to form the company’s first U.S. trade union. The move could pave the way for baristas across the country to do the same. We’ll talk about what this means for today’s labor movement and workers everywhere. Plus, a quick sprint through the news, including an update on boosters for teens and China’s Evergrande. Then, in the make me smile department, we’ll hear about an Ikea-inspired tourism campaign — and a rap song about the debt ceiling?
Here’s everything we talked about today:
Join us on YouTube on Friday at 3:30 p.m. Pacific/6:30 p.m. Eastern for our final live happy hour episode of 2021! Subscribe to our channel and sign up for notifications so you don’t miss it.
