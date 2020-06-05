K-Pop stans vs. racism

If you find yourself rage-clicking on trending topics that appear to be racist this week, you could be greeted by gifs and videos of BTS or another massively popular Korean pop group. Their famously dedicated fan armies have joined the fight against racism online, flooding anti-Black hashtags. Also on the docket today: What would it take for you to sit in the middle seat on an airplane again?

This might make u more emotional 🥺 pic.twitter.com/yhXURfuzIJ — ʙʟᴍ 𝖘 𝖍 𝖆 𝖓 𝖆⁷⟬⟭✵✯✩ (@vantaeotsvn) June 4, 2020