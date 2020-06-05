K-Pop stans vs. racism
If you find yourself rage-clicking on trending topics that appear to be racist this week, you could be greeted by gifs and videos of BTS or another massively popular Korean pop group. Their famously dedicated fan armies have joined the fight against racism online, flooding anti-Black hashtags. Also on the docket today: What would it take for you to sit in the middle seat on an airplane again?
Here’s a list of some of the stuff we talked about today:
- “K-pop stans take over racist hashtags on Twitter” in CNET
- “K-Pop Stans Continue to Run the Internet, Flood Racist Twitter Hashtags” in Vulture
- “American Airlines and other carriers are adding summer flights as passengers slowly return” on CNBC
- “Stadium-sized asteroid will swing ‘close’ by Earth on Saturday. Thankfully, it will miss us.” in USA Today
- The Sweet Meteor of Death meme
- Finally, this tweet:
