K-Pop stans vs. racism
Episode 207
Jun 4, 2020

K-Pop stans vs. racism

Think of it as a DDOS attack — racist hashtags never had a chance.

If you find yourself rage-clicking on trending topics that appear to be racist this week, you could be greeted by gifs and videos of BTS or another massively popular Korean pop group. Their famously dedicated fan armies have joined the fight against racism online, flooding anti-Black hashtags. Also on the docket today: What would it take for you to sit in the middle seat on an airplane again?

