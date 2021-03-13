Joe Biden, Ronald Reagan and the “Great Society”
We’re revisiting a forgotten Ronald Reagan speech on today’s show. As President Joe Biden’s new COVID-19 relief bill rolls out, Reagan’s 1966 “The Myth of the Great Society” speech is making Kai think some big thoughts on government programs and time. Plus, we talk about Netflix password sharing, virtual conferences and Reese’s all-peanut-butter cups in another round of Half Full/Half Empty.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Google Says Microsoft’s Stance on News Is Effort to Distract From Hack” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Microsoft, Google trade barbs during congressional hearing on news industry” from CNET
- Reagan’s “The Myth of the Great Society” speech
- “Is a virtual SXSW worth the price of admission?” from Marketplace
- “Netflix is checking up on password sharing practices” also from Marketplace
- “Roblox goes public and is instantly worth more than $45 billion” from CNN
- “Reese’s New Peanut Butter Cup Is (Almost) All Peanut Butter” from The New York Times
