The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
What have you always wondered about the economy? Tell Us
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Joe Biden, Ronald Reagan and the “Great Society”
Episode 388
Mar 12, 2021

Joe Biden, Ronald Reagan and the “Great Society”

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
We're thinking some big thoughts for a Friday afternoon.

We’re revisiting a forgotten Ronald Reagan speech on today’s show. As President Joe Biden’s new COVID-19 relief bill rolls out, Reagan’s 1966 “The Myth of the Great Society” speech is making Kai think some big thoughts on government programs and time. Plus, we talk about Netflix password sharing, virtual conferences and Reese’s all-peanut-butter cups in another round of Half Full/Half Empty.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Thanks to everyone who joined us live on YouTube today! We go live every Friday at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time/6:30 p.m. Eastern. Subscribe to our channel and sign up for notifications so you don’t miss it.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Goldman Sachs to invest billions in Black women
Race and Economy
Goldman Sachs to invest billions in Black women
How far will the $28.6 billion relief fund for restaurants go?
COVID-19
How far will the $28.6 billion relief fund for restaurants go?
Netflix is checking up on password sharing practices
Netflix is checking up on password sharing practices
Shuttered venue owners say federal aid could be a curtain raiser
COVID-19
Shuttered venue owners say federal aid could be a curtain raiser