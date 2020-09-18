Episode 280
Sep 17, 2020
It’s not free speech, it’s market-manipulated speech
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Yes, we're talking about Facebook again. And Martha Stewart has "a good thing" to help us relax.
Subscribe on
Facebook makes an interesting decision about speech on the company’s internal version of the social media site that has us going . Plus: the pandemic in Europe, small business closures and Martha Stewart’s Instagram.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “WHO warns of ‘very serious situation’ in Europe, with ‘alarming rates’ of virus transmission” from CNN
- “Facebook to Curb Internal Debate Over Sensitive Issues Amid Staff Discord” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to give state Capitol speech Wednesday” from the Wisconsin State Journal
- “Yelp data shows 60% of business closures due to the coronavirus pandemic are now permanent” from CNBC
- “Martha Stewart, Blissed Out on CBD, Is Doing Just Fine” from The New York Times
- Finally, this blissed-out pic from Stewart’s Instagram:
Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.
You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.
As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.
Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.
The team
Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer