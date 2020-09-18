SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyFast-Track Vaccines

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
It’s not free speech, it’s market-manipulated speech
Episode 280
Sep 17, 2020

It’s not free speech, it’s market-manipulated speech

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Yes, we're talking about Facebook again. And Martha Stewart has "a good thing" to help us relax.

Facebook makes an interesting decision about speech on the company’s internal version of the social media site that has us going :thinking_face:. Plus: the pandemic in Europe, small business closures and Martha Stewart’s Instagram.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.

You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.

As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.

Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
New census data reveals more details about LGBTQ community
New census data reveals more details about LGBTQ community
The homebuilding industry still needs thousands of workers, and it's looking in new places to hire
The homebuilding industry still needs thousands of workers, and it's looking in new places to hire
Who can afford to vote?
This Is Uncomfortable
Who can afford to vote?
Fed's final message before November election: moderation
Elections 2020
Fed's final message before November election: moderation