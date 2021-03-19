The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

It’s been a long year. You deserve a nap.
Episode 392
Mar 18, 2021

It’s been a long year. You deserve a nap.

On today's show, we learn about "PTSE" and Kai gets a grammar lesson.

We’re learning all about “pandemic trauma and stress experience” today, and why it’s a good reason to cancel your plans and rest a bit. But first, we’ll talk about the giant corporations that are trying to hold one another accountable, and Kai gets a lesson in British phraseology.

Here’s a list of what we talked about today:

Join us on YouTube Friday at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time/6:30 p.m. Eastern for our live happy hour episode! Subscribe to our channel and sign up for notifications so you don’t miss it.

