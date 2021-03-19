It’s been a long year. You deserve a nap.
We’re learning all about “pandemic trauma and stress experience” today, and why it’s a good reason to cancel your plans and rest a bit. But first, we’ll talk about the giant corporations that are trying to hold one another accountable, and Kai gets a lesson in British phraseology.
Here’s a list of what we talked about today:
- “NBC breaks silence on Golden Globes controversy, acknowledging its role in ‘necessary changes’” from the LA Times
- “NAACP to NFL: Don’t ‘fund Fox News’ hatred, bigotry, lies and racism‘” from USA Today
- “Biden plans to send COVID shots to Mexico, Canada” from the Associated Press
- “It’s not just you: Why everyone is super exhausted right now” from Salon
Join us on YouTube Friday at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time/6:30 p.m. Eastern for our live happy hour episode! Subscribe to our channel and sign up for notifications so you don’t miss it.
