Is the simulation breaking? Cruises are going to set sail again?
Episode 185
May 4, 2020

Is the simulation breaking? Cruises are going to set sail again?

Anyway, who wants bread pudding?

We don’t have enough time today to ponder the nature of our existence, but we are going to talk about these fascinating coronavirus pandemic simulations. Also, yes, Carnival’s plan to start cruises again in August. Plus: Kai’s deep in this thread and Molly’s making bread pudding.

