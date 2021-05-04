Is meat over?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
The plant-based “meat” industry has been growing for a while — we did an episode about it in 2019. But now tastemaking websites and restaurants are starting to turn away from meat and seafood, and companies who have made their name in meat are embracing alternatives. Is the sun setting on the burger kingdom? We’ll talk about it. Plus: “The Fed” hits the small screen, Trump might be back on Facebook and the Gates marriage comes to an end.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Decision on Donald Trump’s Facebook Ban Is Coming on Wednesday. Here’s How It Will Work.” from The Wall Street Journal
- “America’s Biggest Meat Company Gives Faux Burgers Another Shot” from Bloomberg
- “The New Menu at Eleven Madison Park Will Be Meatless” from The New York Times
- “The Planet on the Plate: Why Epicurious Left Beef Behind” from Epicurious
- “Director’s cut of Prince blowing minds on ‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps’ now has more Prince” from the Los Angeles Times
- “Mike Schur-Shea Serrano Comedy Among Shows on Amazon’s IMDb TV Development Slate” from Variety
Finally: We need your voice memos! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood to answer! Here’s how to do it.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.