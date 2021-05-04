Back to BusinessI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioThe Uncertain HourMake Me Smart Daily

Is meat over?
Episode 424
May 3, 2021

Is meat over?

Plus: "The Fed" hits the small screen, Trump might be back on Facebook and the Gates marriage comes to an end.

The plant-based “meat” industry has been growing for a while — we did an episode about it in 2019. But now tastemaking websites and restaurants are starting to turn away from meat and seafood, and companies who have made their name in meat are embracing alternatives. Is the sun setting on the burger kingdom? We’ll talk about it. Plus: “The Fed” hits the small screen, Trump might be back on Facebook and the Gates marriage comes to an end.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Finally: We need your voice memos! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood to answer! Here’s how to do it.

