Is it too early in the week for a rage supernova?
Episode 228
Jul 6, 2020

Is it too early in the week for a rage supernova?

Maybe some Quibi gossip will cheer us up.

If you’re flying on a plane, you should wear a mask. But as far as the federal government is concerned, of all the things you have to do to get on a plane, wearing a mask isn’t one of them. Make it make sense!!!!!! We’ll also talk about the inequality of COVID-19 and the foreign students falling through the cracks at Harvard and other all-remote schools this fall. It’s grim. Maybe some Quibi gossip will cheer us up.

Here’s a list of everything we’re talking about today:

