Is it too early in the week for a rage supernova?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
If you’re flying on a plane, you should wear a mask. But as far as the federal government is concerned, of all the things you have to do to get on a plane, wearing a mask isn’t one of them. Make it make sense!!!!!! We’ll also talk about the inequality of COVID-19 and the foreign students falling through the cracks at Harvard and other all-remote schools this fall. It’s grim. Maybe some Quibi gossip will cheer us up.
Here’s a list of everything we’re talking about today:
- The government verbiage kicking out students this fall
- “The Fullest Look Yet at the Racial Inequity of Coronavirus” in The New York Times
- “No Federal Mandates For Masks On Planes Or Empty Middle Seats” from NPR
- “Trump administration releases list of companies that received most money from small business bailout loans” from NBC News
- …And recent Make Me Smart guest Stephanie Kelton’s reaction to the news that the Ayn Rand Institute got a PPP loan.
- “Is Anyone Watching Quibi?” from Vulture
Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.
You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.
As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.
Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.
The team
Thank you to our Marketplace Investors!
Your generosity keeps nonprofit journalism strong, now more
than ever.