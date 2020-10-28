Economic Anxiety Index®Elections 2020Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Is it daylight savings time or daylight saving time?
Episode 309
Oct 28, 2020

Is it daylight savings time or daylight saving time?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Either way, it ends on Sunday.

Whatever you call it, this weekend we’ll “fall back” to standard time, and it will suddenly feel like it gets dark very early. One listener wants to know: What if we didn’t? We’re tackling that question and many more from you all on this Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday. Also on the docket: air travel, polling data and commercial real estate.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Finally: We need your voice memos! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood to answer! Here’s how to do it.

Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.

You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.

As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.

Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
How promises to fix income inequality have played out after elections
Race and Economy
How promises to fix income inequality have played out after elections
Should a museum auction its art to raise funds?
COVID-19
Should a museum auction its art to raise funds?
What happens after a mall defaults on its loans?
What happens after a mall defaults on its loans?
Airlines add routes to beach and ski destinations, cut back on others
COVID-19
Airlines add routes to beach and ski destinations, cut back on others