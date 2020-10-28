Is it daylight savings time or daylight saving time?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Whatever you call it, this weekend we’ll “fall back” to standard time, and it will suddenly feel like it gets dark very early. One listener wants to know: What if we didn’t? We’re tackling that question and many more from you all on this Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday. Also on the docket: air travel, polling data and commercial real estate.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Many Americans are wary of polling data, but here’s what can be trusted from the latest numbers” from CNBC
- “Can we trust the polls?” from the New Yorker
- “A peculiar way to pick a president” from The New York Times
- “US airline employees report lower rate of COVID-19 infection than public, CEOs say” from ABC News
- “Should daylight saving time be made permanent? Why health experts say no” from Today
- “L.A. office leasing feels the COVID effect” from the LA Times
Finally: We need your voice memos! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood to answer! Here’s how to do it.
Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.
You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.
As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.
Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.